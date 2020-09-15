Coons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware

Sen. Chris Coons Christopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsJoe and Jill Biden voting early in Delaware's primary GOP senators say coronavirus deal dead until after election Charities scramble to plug revenue holes during pandemic MORE (Del.) became the latest incumbent to hold back a progressive primary challenger on Tuesday with his victory in the Democratic Senate primary.

The Associated Press called the race for Coons at 9:24 p.m. EDT.

Coons faced a challenge from Jessica Scarane, a former nonprofit board member who ran on a number of progressive causes, including "Medicare for All" and the Green New Deal. She was among a number of left-wing candidates who challenged House incumbents in this year's Democratic primaries, though she didn't attract the same amount of attention as others such as Jamaal Bowman, who recently defeated Rep. Eliot Engel Eliot Lance EngelRussia continues Navalny probe, wants to send additional investigators to Germany Top Pompeo aides to appear before House panel next week Pompeo says 'substantial chance' Navalny poisoning was ordered by senior Russian official MORE in New York.

The senator now joins a number of Democratic incumbents who have survived similar challenges, including House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal Richard Edmund NealOn The Money: Senate Democrats block GOP relief bill | Senators don't expect stimulus until after election | Jobless claims plateau Top Democrat urges IRS to expedite letters to non-filers about stimulus payments Massachusetts proves Puerto Ricans are the secret key to Dem victory in November MORE (D-Mass.) and House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerRaces heat up for House leadership posts Hillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | 'Markeyverse' of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections Google, Apple, eBay to meet virtually with lawmakers for tech group's annual fly-in MORE (D-Md.).

A close confidant of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There's no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE, Coons went in to Tuesday’s election with a sizable cash advantage that propelled him to victory. Scarane faced less than $200,000 cash on hand heading into the final week, according to fundraising reports.

Coons, the vice chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee, was first elected to the Senate in 2010 to replace Biden when he became vice president. He endorsed Biden for president in a video message as part of the final night of this year's Democratic National Convention and leaned heavily on Biden's support during his Senate race in Delaware.