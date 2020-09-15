Biden to hold call with Senate Democrats on Thursday: report

Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There's no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE plans to speak to Senate Democrats by phone on Thursday, Politico reported on Tuesday.

The phone call marks the first time the former vice president will address the full caucus since accepting the party’s presidential nomination last month.

The call will focus on voter mobilization at the state level, as well as down-ballot races, according to Politico’s report. Democrats are eyeing a takeover of the Senate this year, and need to net three or four seats — depending on which party wins the White House in November — to gain a majority in the chamber.

Biden himself has a long history in the Senate. He represented Delaware in the chamber for 36 years before stepping down in 2009 to serve as former President Obama’s vice president.