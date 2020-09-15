Asian Americans prefer Biden but many remain undecided: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump order on drug prices faces long road to finish line There's no debate: America needs an equitable and resilient government MORE has a solid lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Russian jets identified in Trump campaign ad calling for support for the troops Democratic Senate candidate 'hesitant' to get COVID-19 vaccine if approved this year MORE among Asian Americans but many remain undecided, according to a poll released Tuesday by AAPI data, Asian Americans Advancing Justice and APIAVote indicates.

The poll found 54 percent of Asian American respondents said they would vote for Biden, compared with 30 percent who favored Trump. Asian Americans are the fastest-growing minority group in the U.S. electorate, according to the Pew Research Center.

Among Asian Americans living in battleground states, 46 percent said they would vote for Biden and 38 percent said they would vote for Trump.

Fifty-four percent of respondents said they have a favorable or somewhat favorable view of Biden, while 34 percent said they view him very unfavorably or somewhat unfavorably. Meanwhile, 34 percent of respondents said they have a favorable or somewhat favorable opinion of Trump, while 60 percent view him unfavorably or somewhat unfavorably.

The November election also comes as Democrats hope to expand their majority in the House and potentially flip the Senate. More Asian Americans said that they have been contacted by Republican candidates than Democratic ones at 40 percent compared to 30 percent.

More than 50 percent of Asian Americans said they would support the Democratic candidate in their House district, compared with 28 percent who said the same for the Republican candidate. Meanwhile, 46 percent said they would vote Democrat in their Senate elections, while 34 percent would support a Republican. candidate

The survey was conducted between July 4 to Sept. 10 among a national sample of 1,569 Asian American registered voters. The survey — which was conducted in English, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese — reported a margin of error of 2 percentage points.