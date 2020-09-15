Delaware Gov. John Carney fends off primary challenge

Delaware Gov. John Carney John Charles CarneyHere's your state's plan for reopening schools Here are the states requiring masks in public Gannett reporter covering Floyd protests detained in Delaware MORE (D) successfully fended off a primary challenge Tuesday as he battles for reelection amid criticism of the state government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Carney faced opposition from David Williams, an accountant and progressive activist. Carney won his first term in 2016 by nearly 20 points.

The Associated Press called the race for Carney at around 9:30 p.m., showing him with a nearly 80-point lead.

Prior to running for governor, Carney served as lieutenant governor for two terms and represented Delaware for three terms in the House.