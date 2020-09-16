Trump shares fake video of Biden playing 'F--- tha Police'

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't think he could've done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing 'herd mentality' MORE shared a fake video Wednesday morning that made it seem Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts 'multiple pathways' to victory MORE was playing the NWA song "F--- tha Police."

It's the latest example of Trump retweeting a fake, doctored or manipulated image or message from his Twitter account.

It comes as the president is leaning into a law-and-order message on the campaign trail and as he trails Biden in national and swing-state polls.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fake video was tweeted by a pro-Trump parody account "The United Spot." Trump added the words "What is this all about?" over the video in which Biden is depicted as playing the NWA song from 1988 at a Hispanic Heritage Month event.

Twitter flagged the video as "manipulated media."

What is this all about? https://t.co/AAmBGgHhyR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2020

In the original, widely shared version, Biden instead plays "Despacito" from his phone after being introduced by Puerto Rican artist Luis Fonsi, who released the song last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

White House officials, Twitter officials and the Biden campaign did not immediately return requests for comment.

Twitter has cracked down on some of the president's tweets. It added a warning message to a tweet from Trump in June that Twitter said violated its policies on manipulated media.

Biden was criticized by some on social media for the clip, which was shared Tuesday evening following the event, and some on Twitter compared it to then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden looks to shore up Latino support in Florida MLB owner: It's 'very necessary' to vote for Trump MORE's cringe-inducing 2016 "Pokemon Go to the polls" moment.

this is worse than "pokemon go to the polls" and "I always carry hot sauce" combinedpic.twitter.com/3AOnFZkGjE — ☀️ (@zei_squirrel) September 16, 2020