Biden holds 6-point lead over Trump in Wisconsin: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts 'multiple pathways' to victory MORE is leading President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't think he could've done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing 'herd mentality' MORE in the critical swing state of Wisconsin less than 50 days away from Election Day, according to a new Washington Post/ABC News poll released on Wednesday.

Fifty-two percent of likely Wisconsin voters said they supported Biden, while 46 percent said they supported Trump. Among the wider pool of registered voters in the state, Biden leads Trump 50 percent to 46 percent.

Wisconsin is one of a number of must-win states for Trump, who flipped the state in the 2016 presidential election. Trump narrowly won the state with roughly 47 percent of the vote, while then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden looks to shore up Latino support in Florida MLB owner: It's 'very necessary' to vote for Trump MORE garnered 46 percent of the vote.

The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden leading in Wisconsin by 6.7 points.

Other recent polls have shown Biden head in the Badger State. A CNN survey released on Tuesday showed the former vice president leading with 52 percent of likely Wisconsin voters, while Trump trailed with 42 percent support.

The survey comes as Trump faces backlash across the U.S. for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. is one of the worst impacted countries, with over 6.6 million known positive cases and over 195,000 deaths.

Forty-nine percent of voters in the state said they trusted Biden to handle the pandemic, while 42 percent said they trusted Trump, according to the Washington Post/ABC News poll.

The survey was conducted on Sept. 8-13, 2020 among 702 Wisconsin registered voters, including 605 likely voters in the state. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4.5 points.