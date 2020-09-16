Poll: Trump 'law and order' message falls flat in suburbs

President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't think he could've done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing 'herd mentality' MORE’s “law and order” message is not sticking with suburban voters, according to a poll released Wednesday as both he and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts 'multiple pathways' to victory MORE strive to make inroads in that voting bloc less than two months from the November election.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted Sept. 11-15 found that only 11 percent of suburban white voters said the most important factor driving their support is a candidate being “tough on crime” and civil unrest.

The president has repeatedly sought this year to highlight civil unrest in predominantly Democratic cities following several police shootings and subsequent protests.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, 27 percent of suburban white voters said a candidate's plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic was the most important factor in winning their support, followed by 25 percent who said they wanted someone who would “restore trust in American government.”

Another 19 percent said they wanted a president who would produce a stronger economy and jobs.

The poll also found that Biden has a 9-point lead nationwide. Half of likely voters said they were casting their ballots for Biden, while 41 percent said they were voting for Trump and another 3 percent said they would support a third-party candidate. The rest were undecided.

The poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the U.S. and collected responses from 1,358 adults, including 859 likely voters. The poll reported a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.