McConnell holds 12 point lead over Democratic challenger McGrath: poll

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellGOP ramps up attacks on Democrats over talk of nixing filibuster MLB owner: It's 'very necessary' to vote for Trump Delta: Early departures saved flight attendants' jobs MORE (R-Ky.) holds a 12-point lead over his Democratic challenger Amy McGrath less than 50 days out from Election Day, according to a Quinnipiac University survey released on Wednesday.

Fifty-three percent of likely Kentucky voters backed McConnell in the poll, while 41 percent did the same for McGrath. Additionally, 91 percent of likely voters who selected a candidate in the poll said their minds were made up. Nine percent said they may change their choice ahead of the election.

A previous Quinnipiac survey released last month showed McConnell leading McGrath by five points.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the most recent survey showed likely voters in the commonwealth having mixed opinions of McConnell. Forty-four percent of respondents said they had a favorable view of him, while 46 percent said they had an unfavorable opinion. Meanwhile, 34 percent said they had a favorable view of McGrath, and 47 said they had an unfavorable view.

McConnell, 78, is running for his seventh term in the Upper Chamber, where he's been the Republican leader since 2007 and the majority leader since 2015.

His status has made him a prime target for Democrats, who lined up behind McGrath after she narrowly lost to incumbent Republican Rep. Andy Barr Andy BarrDemocrats fear 2016 repeat despite Biden's lead in polls Protecting COVID research at American universities from foreign hackers Hillicon Valley: Facebook removed over 22 million posts for hate speech in second quarter | Republicans introduce bill to defend universities against hackers targeting COVID-19 research | Facebook's Sandberg backs Harris as VP pick MORE in Kentucky's 6th congressional district.

McConnell is underperforming President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't think he could've done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing 'herd mentality' MORE in Kentucky. Trump leads Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts 'multiple pathways' to victory MORE 58 to 38 percent in the commonwealth, which he won by roughly 30 points four years ago.

The Quinnipiac University poll was conducted from Sept. 10-14 among 1,164 self-identified likely voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 2.9 percentage points.