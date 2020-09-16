National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCoons beats back progressive Senate primary challenger in Delaware Biden courts veterans amid fallout from Trump military controversies Biden campaign manager touts 'multiple pathways' to victory MORE earned an endorsement from the National Postal Mail Handlers Union on Wednesday.

The union’s president slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump says he doesn't think he could've done more to stop virus spread Conservative activist Lauren Witzke wins GOP Senate primary in Delaware Trump defends claim coronavirus will disappear, citing 'herd mentality' MORE’s treatment of the United States Postal Service in its endorsement, and touted Biden for his “history of supporting” the postal service and postal workers.

“NPMHU members are facing unprecedented times. Despite the USPS being the most trusted federal agency, often it feels as if our work is undervalued and unappreciated by elected officials. We’ve seen attacks against our rights as workers, the service we provide, and the constitutionally protected institution we work for. We need a leader who will stand with us. We need Joe Biden,” Paul V. Hogrogian, the president of the union, said in a statement.

Hogrogian said union members have “faced direct threats on their livelihood from the Trump Administration” over the past four years. He encouraged the union’s roughly 47,000 members to back the Democratic presidential ticket.

“We saw a White House Postal Task Force that attacked postal labor, recommended taking away our collective bargaining rights and increasing the cost of our retirement benefits. The Task Force also made efforts to undermine the Postal Service itself, calling for moving away from a six-day delivery; expanding third-party partnership, which could lead to privatization; and, increasing postal rates, pricing customers out of the market,” the statement continued.

In addition to praising Biden, the union called the Democrat’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisBill Gates questions whether FDA can be trusted on vaccine The world will breathe easier with Biden and Harris — literally The Memo: 2020 is all about winning Florida MORE (D-Calif.), “pro-postal” and “pro-labor.”

The union’s endorsement follows Biden’s endorsement from the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC), which consists of nearly 300,000 active and retired postal workers. The NALC endorsed Biden’s campaign last month.