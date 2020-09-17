Watchdog requests media detail plans for election night coverage

A watchdog group is requesting that media outlets release their plans for election night coverage amid heightened scrutiny over vote counting and the prospect that a winner in the presidential race may not be named until days after Election Day.

The National Task Force on Election Crises, a group of election experts and academics, released a letter Thursday that it sent to The Associated Press, Fox News and the National Election Pool, which includes the three broadcast networks and CNN, urging them to explain to the public how they intend to incorporate the expected avalanche of mail ballots in how they announce winners up and down the ballot.

The letter also warned that outlets will have to be wary that leads on the night of Election Day could be far from final in races where the mail ballots have yet to be counted, given that some states do not allow such votes to be counted until the day the election is actually held.

ADVERTISEMENT

The media outlets all have election desks dedicated to projecting election winners. Their predictions are often based on early returns and exit polling and survey data. Those projections are often picked up by an array of other publications.

The task force is specifically asking the outlets to take several preemptive actions, including revealing how their exit polling will account for the increase in mail ballots, how they plan to “contextualize discrepancies” between Election Day results and final vote tallies, what kind of efforts they’re taking to protect their political desks from “internal and external pressure — political or otherwise,” and how they will balance their coverage of candidates who declare victory with their analysis of the actual race results.

Today, the National Task Force on Election Crises issued a letter to the National Election Pool, @FoxNews, and @AP calling on them to share key elements of their election modeling and decision desk policies to bring transparency to the reporting of election results. pic.twitter.com/c7UQ2fwqXb — Election Task Force (@ElectionTask) September 17, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

“As you know, this presidential election will be like no other in our history,” the task force wrote, citing the expected spike in mail-in voting. “This period of uncertainty will add further pressure to an already strained system and allow bad actors to attempt to undermine our democratic process.”

“Based on our collective experience and expertise, we believe that this level of transparency will help increase public confidence in the process and the outcome, and will, ultimately, help improve your models to withstand challenging circumstances like those we currently face,” it added.

The letter comes amid concerns that several states without a history of a large mail-in voting operation will be challenged in handling the flood of ballots cast by mail and that results in the presidential race could take days or even weeks.

A Politico analysis of election systems found that several states, including the crucial battlegrounds of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, cannot start tallying mailed in ballots until Nov. 3, potentially delaying definitive results in races that are already expected to be tight.

“We know that there is a furious race to call the winner in every election cycle. But this year needs to be different,” Rajiv Chandrasekaran, the head of policy and strategy at the Emes Project and a former editor at The Washington Post, told Politico, which was the first to report on the task force’s letter. “With such a large number of absentee ballots that will be cast in so many battleground states, the rush to be first could result in getting it wrong."