Former Sanders aides release pro-Biden ad aimed at Latino voters

Former aides to Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSenate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden Hillicon Valley: DOJ indicts Chinese, Malaysian hackers accused of targeting over 100 organizations | GOP senators raise concerns over Oracle-TikTok deal | QAnon awareness jumps in new poll Schumer, Sanders call for Senate panel to address election security MORE (I-Vt.) on Thursday rolled out an ad touting Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE, taking aim at turning out Latino voters ahead of November's election.

Nuestro PAC, the largest Latino super PAC, is putting a six-figure investment on the roughly three-minute ad, titled "If I Were President."

“This ad highlights every aspect of our community in a culturally competent way and brings Biden’s own plans to life in ways Latinos will respond to," said Nuestro PAC's founder Chuck Rocha. "The Latino vote may well decide this election and we will not stop until we reach every Latino voter in every battleground state to cast their vote for Joe Biden and defeat Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power 'is invested in the attorney general' Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could 'scar and damage' economy MORE.”

The ad features footage of multiple generations of Latinos across the country and features clips of Biden speaking to members of the community about his platform.

Biden is heard in the ad touching on a number of topics, including immigration, education, and the economy.

"I could not be more proud to stand with you," Biden said. "We need to open the doors to the next generation of Latino doctors, lawyers, engineers, teachers, elected officials. That’s why we need to put higher education within the reach of all of our children."

Rocha was previously in charge of Sanders's Latino outreach. Nuestro PAC, in partnership with America's Progressive Promise PAC, has been focused on turning out the progressive senator's base of supporters, which include Latinos, young voters, and progressives.

The effort comes as Latino support for Democrats appears to be lackluster in major swing states, like Florida, compared to previous elections.

A recent poll conducted by Equis Research in Florida found that the former vice president led Trump 53-37 percent among Latino voters. By comparison, former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power 'is invested in the attorney general' Virginia Democrat blasts Trump's 'appalling' remark about COVID-19 deaths in 'blue states' The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally MORE won 62 percent of Latino voters in 2016, according to CNN exit polling.

Additionally, a Quinnipiac University poll of Florida released last week found Biden trailing Trump 43 percent to 45 percent among Hispanic voters.

While Biden will likely win the Latino vote in states like Florida, Trump could still benefit if the former vice president underperforms with the group.

The Biden campaign has launched an effort to shore up Latino support. The former vice president made his first trip as the Democratic nominee to the Sunshine State on Tuesday and attended a Hispanic Heritage Month event in Kissimmee, a central Florida city that is almost 60 percent Hispanic.