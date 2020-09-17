Scott Walker helping to prep Pence for debate against Harris: report

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) is reportedly helping Vice President Pence prepare for his debate next month with Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisNational postal mail handlers union endorses Biden The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden asks if public can trust vaccine from Trump ahead of Election Day | Oklahoma health officials raised red flags before Trump rally Jim Carrey to play Biden on 'Saturday Night Live' MORE (Calif.), the Democratic vice presidential nominee.

The Washington Post reported Thursday that two people familiar with Pence's debate prep had revealed Walker's assistance. The Trump campaign did not immediately return a request for confirmation.

Walker and Pence both served as GOP governors during Pence's time in Indiana, and the two also worked together during Pence and President Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power 'is invested in the attorney general' Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could 'scar and damage' economy MORE's 2016 run for the White House.

ADVERTISEMENT

“All I can say is that I worked with him four years ago and was happy to help,” Walker told the Post. “That’s it.”

Harris became known during the early months of the 2020 Democratic primary for her fiery debate style, particularly challenging former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenThe Memo: Warning signs flash for Trump on debates Senate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden National postal mail handlers union endorses Biden MORE over his record on school busing in one memorable exchange.

Pence and Harris are scheduled to debate once, on Oct. 7, at the University of Utah. USA Today Washington bureau chief Susan Page will moderate.

Biden, now the Democratic presidential nominee, and Trump are set to debate three times, with the first coming Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.