Senate Democrats' campaign arm announces seven-figure investment to boost Graham challenger

Senate Democrats’ campaign arm Thursday announced a seven-figure investment to boost Jaime Harrison, the South Carolina Democrat running to unseat Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamSenate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden Loeffler calls for hearing in wake of Netflix's 'Cuties' Quinnipiac poll shows Graham, Harrison tied in South Carolina Senate race MORE (R) in the Palmetto State.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) said the investment is intended to help Harrison bolster spending on “paid advertising and other resources,” including polling, field organizing and data tools. The announcement comes a day after a survey from Quinnipiac University Poll showed Harrison and Graham tied in the Senate race, giving Democrats hopes they can unseat one of President Trump Donald John TrumpBarr criticizes DOJ in speech declaring all agency power 'is invested in the attorney general' Military leaders asked about using heat ray on protesters outside White House: report Powell warns failure to reach COVID-19 deal could 'scar and damage' economy MORE’s staunchest Senate allies.

“There’s a clear choice in this toss-up race between a career Washington politician who’s abandoned his state and his principles and Jaime Harrison, who will lead with character and restore hope to South Carolina,” said DSCC Executive Director Scott Fairchild.

“The massive grassroots support behind Jaime's movement to unseat Senator Graham has put this race firmly in play, and this investment reflects our continued commitment to expanding the map and growing our offensive opportunities this cycle," he added.

Harrison, a former South Carolina Democratic Party chairman, has emerged as a fundraising juggernaut in his own right, raising $10.6 million this past August alone. He is expected to have a healthy campaign bank account heading into the final sprint to Election Day.

His campaign quickly seized on momentum from yesterday’s poll, announcing Thursday morning it raised over $1 million Wednesday.

“This campaign is fueled by grassroots donations from all 46 counties of the state — from average, hardworking South Carolinians who want a Senator who will once again put them first. The momentum is on this movement’s side, and every donation helps bring us closer to the goal of restoring hope to every corner of the state,” campaign manager Zack Carroll said.

Graham has emerged as a top target for Democrats in the 2020 cycle. Graham garnered attention in 2018 during his high-profile defense of now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughGideon leads Collins by 12 points in Maine Senate race: poll Conservatives see glaring omission on Trump's Supreme Court shortlist Cruz says he wouldn't accept Supreme Court nomination MORE as his confirmation process was upended by sexual assault allegations.

Wednesday’s survey was the latest to show a tight race brewing in South Carolina. Harrison is running in a stronger position than past Graham challengers who have lost by double digits on Election Day.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the South Carolina race as “lean Republican."