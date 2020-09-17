Former DeVos chief of staff joins anti-Trump group

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Elizabeth (Betsy) Dee DeVosOVERNIGHT ENERGY: House Democrats tee up vote on climate-focused energy bill next week | EPA reappoints controversial leader to air quality advisory committee | Coronavirus creates delay in Pentagon research for alternative to 'forever chemicals' Senate Democrats demand White House fire controversial head of public lands agency Poll: Majority of teachers worried that school districts will reopen too quickly MORE's former chief of staff has joined a group of anti-Trump Republicans as an adviser.

Josh Venable, who served as the top aide to DeVos in 2017 and 2018, has joined the Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform (REPAIR), the group announced Thursday.

Venable previously served in the George W. Bush administration and as deputy finance director for the Republican National Committee from 2011-2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Department of Education did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

REPAIR consists of several former Trump White House officials, ex-lawmakers and GOP officials from previous administrations. The group aims to advance "a more hopeful vision of America’s future."

Among its members are former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci Anthony ScaramucciScaramucci to Lemon: Trump 'doubling down' on downplaying virus 'should scare' viewers Sunday shows - Leaked audio of Trump's sister reverberates Scaramucci says Trump will display 'classic narcissism' at Republican convention MORE and former homeland security aide to Vice President Pence Olivia Troye.

Troye, who left the White House in July and also served as an adviser to the White House coronavirus task force, said in an ad released Thursday from Republican Voters Against Trump that Trump failed to keep Americans safe.

"If the president had taken this virus seriously, or if he had actually made an effort to tell how serious it was, he would have slowed the virus spread, he would have saved lives," she said.

The White House blasted Troye's criticisms, saying she failed to raise any concerns while working in the White House.

"It reads to me like one more disgruntled employee that has decided to play politics during an election year," Pence said of her comments.