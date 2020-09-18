Trump campaign manager didn't vote in 2016 election

President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president's policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is 'unwise' Cast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE's campaign manager Bill Stepien did not vote for Trump or Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonHillicon Valley: FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden | Treasury Dept. sanctions Iranian government-backed hackers The Hill's Campaign Report: Arizona shifts towards Biden | Biden prepares for drive-in town hall | New Biden ad targets Latino voters FBI chief says Russia is trying to interfere in election to undermine Biden MORE in the 2016 election because he did not vote, according to public records obtained by The Washington Post.

It reported that the last time Stepien voted was in 2015 in New Jersey, where he was then registered to vote.

A senior Trump campaign official told The Post that Stepien requested an absentee ballot in 2016, but it never arrived, rendering him unable to vote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Trump campaign but did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

Stepien is now registered to vote in Washington, D.C.

The former aide to New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) has lived in the District since July 2017.