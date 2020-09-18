Eric Idle threatens to sue GOP committee over use of Monty Python song in ad

English actor and comedian Eric Idle on Friday threatened to sue the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) for using a Monty Python song in a political attack ad released Tuesday.

Idle, a member of legendary British comedy group, tweeted that the congressional committee had “stolen” Monty Python’s “Lumberjack Song” in an ad criticizing Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne Cindy AxneUS Chamber of Commerce set to endorse 23 House freshman Democrats House Democrats target Midwestern GOP seats Democrats go big on diversity with new House recruits MORE (Iowa).

“While we sue these low life thieving reprobates lets VOTE for Cindy to piss them off,” Idle said in the tweet. “Are all Republicans now lawless? Whatever happened to America?”

Axne is currently running against former Iowa Rep. David Young David Edmund YoungTrump: DeJoy should be removed if it 'can be proven that he did something wrong' The Hill's 12:30 Report - Presented by Facebook - Trump's Labor Day news conference DeJoy's former employees were reimbursed by company for GOP political donations: WaPo MORE (R), whom she defeated in 2018. Recent polling published by FiveThirtyEight places Axne approximately 11 percentage points ahead of Young.

Tuesday’s ad, which says it was paid for by the NRCC, is titled “She Wants to Take Our Tax Money,” and uses the tune of the Monty Python song along with new lyrics highlighting Axne’s voting history in Washington.

"She’s a liberal named Angry Axne. She wants to take out tax money. She’ll take our cash to fund herself, then vote with Pelosi," it says.

The video then goes on to say that Axne has sided with Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled Overnight Defense: Top admiral says 'no condition' where US should conduct nuclear test 'at this time' | Intelligence chief says Congress will get some in-person election security briefings Pelosi must go — the House is in dire need of new leadership MORE (D-Calif.) on congressional votes “95 percent of the time” in the past two years, and that her plans “could cost over $1 trillion.”

Axne's campaign website highlights her votes to raise the national minimum wage to $15, as well as for legislation to lower the cost of prescription drugs.