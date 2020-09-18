Biden says Ginsburg successor should be picked by candidate who wins on Nov. 3

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenCast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response Biden tells CNN town hall that he has benefited from white privilege MORE said Friday night that the winner of the Nov. 3 election should get to pick who succeeds the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgDemocrats, advocates seethe over Florida voting rights ruling Trump's Supreme Court list reveals influence of Clarence Thomas President Nancy Pelosi? Don't underestimate what she might do in office MORE on the Supreme Court.

“Let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the Justice for the Senate to consider,” Biden said.

Biden noted that in 2016, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell focuses on confirming judicial nominees with COVID-19 talks stalled McConnell accuses Democrats of sowing division by 'downplaying progress' on election security Warren, Schumer introduce plan for next president to cancel ,000 in student debt MORE (R-Ky.) and then-Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley Charles (Chuck) Ernest GrassleySenate Republicans signal openness to working with Biden Senators offer disaster tax relief bill Trump spikes political football with return of Big Ten season MORE (R-Iowa) blocked Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandTop GOP senator calls for Biden to release list of possible Supreme Court picks Biden agenda hinges on Senate majority The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by the Air Line Pilots Association - Biden VP possible next week; Meadows says relief talks 'miles apart' MORE, President Obama’s nominee to replace the late Justice Antonin Scalia, from getting a hearing ahead of the 2016 election. Scalia died in mid-February 2016.

“This was the position the Republican Senate took in 2016 when there were almost 10 months to go before the election,” Biden said. “That’s the position the U.S. Senate must take today. The election is only 46 days off. I think the fastest Justice ever confirmed was 47 days and the average is closer to 70 days … that is my hope and expectation of what should happen.”

Ginsburg died Friday night just weeks before the 2020 election.

Republicans expect President Trump Donald John TrumpHR McMaster says president's policy to withdraw troops from Afghanistan is 'unwise' Cast of 'Parks and Rec' reunite for virtual town hall to address Wisconsin voters Biden says Trump should step down over coronavirus response MORE to nominate a replacement in the coming days. McConnell has said the nominee will get a vote on the floor of the Senate.

