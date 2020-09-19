Georgia GOP Senate candidates cite abortion in pushing Ginsburg replacement

Georgia GOP Senate candidates Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMcSally says current Senate should vote on Trump nominee Loeffler: Trump 'has every right' to fill Ginsburg vacancy before election McConnell says Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg will get Senate vote MORE and Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsWin by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP Andrew Clyde wins Georgia GOP runoff to replace Doug Collins New poll shows tight presidential race in Georgia MORE each cited a push to restrict abortion as a reason to vote on a Supreme Court pick from President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE before the election.

Collins, who currently serves in the House, tweeted that Republicans have "our best chance in decades to strike down Roe V. Wade" following the vacancy created by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE's death on Friday.

"Let's take it," Collins wrote. "@realdonaldtrump is going to nominate a pro-life conservative and the Senate needs to do their job and confirm without delay."

ADVERTISEMENT

As a pastor and father, the issue of life is deeply personal to me. We’ve got our best chance in decades to strike down Roe V. Wade. Let’s take it. @realdonaldtrump is going to nominate a pro-life conservative and the Senate needs to do their job and confirm without delay. — Doug Collins (@CollinsforGA) September 19, 2020

Loeffler, who is running for a full term after being appointed to her Senate seat earlier this year, advocated anti-abortion policies and support for gun rights during an interview with Fox News.

The GOP senator said Trump should put forward a "strict constructionist" for the court, adding the position should go to someone who "will protect innocent life, who will bring those Second Amendment cases and make sure that we're protecting our right to bear arms in this country."

ADVERTISEMENT

"I look forward to supporting @realDonaldTrump's strong, strict constructionist nominee who will protect life, the 2nd Amendment, and conservative values," she tweeted Saturday.

This nomination underscores why this is such an important moment in our country's history.



I look forward to supporting @realDonaldTrump's strong, strict constructionist nominee who will protect life, the 2nd Amendment, and conservative values. pic.twitter.com/1oxVvEOiTt — Kelly Loeffler (@KLoeffler) September 19, 2020

The pair are competing for support among Republicans in Georgia as they battle ahead of the state's Nov. 3 special election to permanently replace Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonLoeffler: Trump 'has every right' to fill Ginsburg vacancy before election Bottom line New poll shows tight presidential race in Georgia MORE (R-Ga.), who resigned at the end of 2019 due to health problems.

The Republicans were among several GOP candidates to push on Saturday for the party to move to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the November election.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) said Friday night that Republicans would move to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg.

Trump on Saturday signaled that he would put forward a nominee and pushed Republicans to confirm a pick "without delay."