Democrats see fundraising spike following Ginsburg death

Democrats saw a massive fundraising spike in the hours following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE, a jurist who had been lionized by progressives over her liberal stances on the high court.

ActBlue, the Democratic Party’s online donation platform, broke a single-hour fundraising record on Friday night when donors flooded it with $6.3 million in donations. In total, between the hours of 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, the platform had processed nearly $31 million, ActBlue confirmed to The Hill.

The tally kept on the platform’s homepage continues to rise by the second.

Donations processed through ActBlue can go to several Democratic candidates for office up and down the ballot as well as a slate of liberal groups.

WinRed, ActBlue’s GOP equivalent, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding any fundraising it’s seen since Ginsburg’s death.

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was just the second woman nominated to the Supreme Court and served on the high court for 27 years.

Her death is expected to spark a fiercely partisan fight over whether the Senate will confirm a replacement around the same time as the November elections.

Democrats have said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) set a precedent in 2016 when he and Senate Republicans did not hold a confirmation hearing for Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE, then-President Obama’s pick to join the high court after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

Republicans argued at the time that it was improper to confirm a new justice in an election year, saying whoever won that year's contest should make the appointment instead of Obama.

Still, McConnell and President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE have both said they intend to work to confirm a new justice this year, arguing this year is different from 2016 because the same party holds both the Senate and the White House.

“Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise,” McConnell said in a statement Friday. “President Trump’s nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.”

The partisan fight has the possibility of having repercussions beyond just confirming another Supreme Court justice, with Democrats saying there could be retaliation against the GOP if they take the Senate majority in the November elections.

“Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court,” tweeted Sen. Ed Markey Edward (Ed) John MarkeyDemocratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy McConnell says Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg will get Senate vote Massachusetts town clerk resigns after delays to primary vote count MORE (D-Mass.), a progressive who just fended off a primary challenge from the more mainstream Rep. Joe Kennedy Joseph (Joe) Patrick KennedyMassachusetts town clerk resigns after delays to primary vote count Bogeymen of the far left deserve a place in any Biden administration Hillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | 'Markeyverse' of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections MORE (D-Mass.).