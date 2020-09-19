Harris honors Ginsburg, visits Supreme Court

Sen. Kamala Husband (D-Calif.), the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, visited the Supreme Court Saturday following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE.

“Justice Ginsburg was a titan—a relentless defender of justice and a legal mind for the ages,” she tweeted with a picture of her and her husband, Doug Emhoff, standing in front of the court. “The stakes of this election couldn’t be higher. Millions of Americans are counting on us to win and protect the Supreme Court—for their health, for their families, and for their rights.”

The visit came after Ginsburg died Friday due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer at the age of 87. Just the second woman to be nominated to the high court, she served on the Supreme Court for over 27 years.

Ginsburg’s death is sparking a fierce partisan battle over her replacement, with Democrats saying a potential nominee should not be confirmed before the 2021 inauguration after the GOP blocked then-President Obama’s nominee to fill Justice Antonin Scalia’s seat in 2016, the last presidential election year.

“Let me be clear, that the voters should pick the president and the president should pick the justice for the Senate to consider,” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies Biden says Ginsburg successor should be picked by candidate who wins on Nov. 3 MORE said Friday.

Both President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE (R-Ky.) have committed to pushing forward a nominee “without delay.”

.@GOP We were put in this position of power and importance to make decisions for the people who so proudly elected us, the most important of which has long been considered to be the selection of United States Supreme Court Justices. We have this obligation, without delay! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

Beyond her role as the Democratic Party’s vice presidential nominee, Harris also sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, meaning she’ll play a high-profile role in the confirmation process of Trump’s nominee.