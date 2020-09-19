Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally

The evening after the Supreme Court announced the death of late liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE, President Trump Donald John TrumpObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE and his supporters chanted “Fill that seat” during a campaign rally in Fayetteville, N.C.

“You may agree, you may not disagree with her, but she was an inspiration to a tremendous amount of people; I say all Americans,” Trump said opening the rally, noting Ginsburg’s close relationship with late conservative Justice Antonin Scalia.

Seconds later, Trump said: “So, Article II of our constitution says the president shall nominate justices of the Supreme Court.”

“I don’t think it can be any more clear, can it? I don’t think so,” Trump said to a cheering crowd.

The president said his campaign may start selling shirts with the phrase “Fill that seat” and had the crowd vote on whether he should nominate a man or a woman by cheering.

“Fill that seat, that’s the new chant now,” Trump said.

Ginsburg’s death Friday evening immediately sparked a partisan battle over the fate of the vacancy on the conservative-majority court.

Trump and Senate GOP leaders indicated they are eager to fill the seat, a reversal from 2016 when the Senate GOP blocked then-President Obama's nominee Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandObama calls on Senate not to fill Ginsburg's vacancy until after election Planned Parenthood: 'The fate of our rights' depends on Ginsburg replacement Progressive group to spend M in ad campaign on Supreme Court vacancy MORE arguing at the time that Supreme Court vacancies should not be filled in election years.

Some moderate Republicans, such as Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsSenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Democratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies MORE (Maine), were less eager to weigh in. Collins indicated Saturday that she does not support a Senate vote this year, which Trump pointed out during the rally.

“We have some senators that, you know,” Trump said. “I won’t say it, Susan, I won’t say it.”

Trump praised Sen. Thom Tillis Thomas (Thom) Roland TillisWhat Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection Airline job cuts loom in battleground states MORE (R-N.C.), another vulnerable Republican, for indicating he supports voting on a Trump nominee this year. GOP Sens. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallySenate Republicans face tough decision on replacing Ginsburg Democratic senator calls for eliminating filibuster, expanding Supreme Court if GOP fills vacancy What Senate Republicans have said about election-year Supreme Court vacancies MORE (R-Ariz.) and Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMcSally says current Senate should vote on Trump nominee Loeffler: Trump 'has every right' to fill Ginsburg vacancy before election McConnell says Trump nominee to replace Ginsburg will get Senate vote MORE (R-Ga.) — two more Republicans facing a tight reelection in swing states — have also endorsed moving to fill the vacancy this year.