Biden leads Trump by 8 points nationally: poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE holds an 8-point lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpUS reimposes UN sanctions on Iran amid increasing tensions Jeff Flake: Republicans 'should hold the same position' on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally MORE among registered voters, according to a new national poll.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey released early Sunday showed Biden leading Trump, 51 to 43 percent. Biden held a 50 to 41 percent lead among registered voters last month.

Biden currently has an edge in support from Black voters, voters ages 18-34, women, white voters, independents and seniors, pollsters noted, while Trump has advantages among white voters, men, and white voters without college degrees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new survey also showed Biden is ahead of Trump by a combined 6 points in 12 key swing states — Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — 51 to 45 percent.

Almost nine in 10 voters have made up in their mind about the November election, according to the survey, and 7 in ten said the upcoming debates will have little impact on their votes.

Trump leads Biden on issues including which candidate would better handle the economy, 48 to 28 percent. He also leads the former vice president on securing the border, controlling immigration and dealing with China.

Biden, meanwhile, leads on health care, coronavirus, race relations, protecting immigrant rights and climate changes.

Some 80 percent of voters also said they have a high level of interest in the election, the highest percentage on this question since 2004.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted Sept. 13-16. The results have a margin of error of 3.1 percentage points.

--Updated at 9:35 a.m.