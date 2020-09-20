Watch live: Biden discusses Supreme Court vacancy

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE is expected to discuss Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans 'should hold the same position' on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE's death and the battle to replace her on the Supreme Court during remarks in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

Biden's speech is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.

