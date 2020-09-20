Trump up by 2 points in Texas poll

President Trump maintained a slim lead over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenMomentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day Trump expects to nominate woman to replace Ginsburg next week Video of Lindsey Graham arguing against nominating a Supreme Court justice in an election year goes viral MORE in Texas, according to a new poll.

Trump leads Biden 48 to 46 percent, according to a CBS News poll released Sunday. The president’s lead is within the poll’s 3.5 percentage point margin of error.

Trump built on his slim lead over Biden, adding to his 1-point lead over the former vice president in a similar poll from July, according to CBS.

ADVERTISEMENT

The poll found Biden has a wide lead over Trump among likely Hispanic voters in Texas, with Biden at 61 percent compared to Trump’s 30 percent, CBS reported.

Half of likely voters said Trump would do a better job at handling the economy, compared to just 42 percent who said the same about Biden, based on the poll.

But Biden led Trump regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The poll found 47 percent of voters said Biden would do a better job at handling the coronavirus outbreak, while 43 percent said the same about Trump.

Asked about safety, 48 percent of likely voters said Trump would make them feel more secure, and 42 percent said Biden would make them feel the same, based on the poll.

The survey was finished before news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgJeff Flake: Republicans 'should hold the same position' on SCOTUS vacancy as 2016 Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally Momentum growing among Republicans for Supreme Court vote before Election Day MORE’s death, CBS noted, so the results do not indicate how the vacancy and the GOP's push to fill it before the election may impact voters.

The survey was conducted on behalf of CBS News by YouGov between Sept. 15 and 18. The poll surveyed 1,161 registered voters in Texas.