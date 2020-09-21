Biden campaign expands advertising push in Georgia and Iowa

Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll GOP set to release controversial Biden report Can Donald Trump maintain new momentum until this November? MORE’s presidential campaign is expanding its advertising offensive in Georgia and Iowa as the former vice president looks to broaden his path to the White House ahead of November.

The new advertising push in Georgia is geared toward Black voters. One spot focuses on the Democrat's criminal justice reform proposals, including plans to abolish private prisons and end cash bail, while another spot highlights Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisSocial Security and Medicare are on the ballot this November Harris honors Ginsburg, visits Supreme Court The Hill's Campaign Report: Trump and Biden vie for Minnesota | Early voting begins in four states | Blue state GOP governors back Susan Collins MORE (D-Calif.) as the first Black woman on a major political party’s presidential ticket.

In Iowa, the campaign is launching ads touting Biden’s leadership experience, as well as his plans to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

The ads will run on both television and on digital platforms.

The new ad blitz underscores the Biden campaign’s efforts to expand the electoral battlefield beyond core states, like Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida, where recent polls already show him with the lead.

Some Democrats have expressed concern that Biden may be squandering opportunities in other states that President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE carried in 2016 but where recent polls show a close race – including Georgia and Iowa.

Trump has already paid visits to states that former Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Democratic super PAC to hit Trump in battleground states over coronavirus deaths Battle lines drawn on precedent in Supreme Court fight MORE won in 2016, including New Hampshire, Nevada and Minnesota. Minnesota, in particular, has emerged as something of an unlikely battleground this year, with the Trump campaign investing some $14 million there in an effort to flip it in November.

There are signs that Georgia and Iowa may be in reach for Democrats this year. The FiveThirtyEight polling average in each state shows Biden trailing Trump by less than 2 percentage points. Democrats are also investing heavily in competitive Senate races in both states.