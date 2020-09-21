Loeffler paints herself as 'more conservative than Attila the Hun' in new campaign ad

Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerMcConnell locks down key GOP votes in Supreme Court fight Trump supporters chant 'Fill that seat' at North Carolina rally Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year MORE (R-Ga.) is comparing herself to an unlikely historical figure in a new campaign ad — Attila the Hun.

Loeffler’s 30-second ad aims to paint the Georgia Republican as voters' most conservative option ahead of the Nov. 3 special election in which she faces several candidates including Rep. Doug Collins Douglas (Doug) Allen CollinsVulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year Georgia GOP Senate candidates cite abortion in pushing Ginsburg replacement Win by QAnon believer creates new headaches for House GOP MORE (R-Ga.).

In the ad released by Loeffler’s campaign Monday, a man lounging on a couch describes the senator as “more conservative than Attila the Hun,” the ruthless ruler of the Hunnic Empire.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ad then cuts to a clip of an actor seemingly portraying Attila who grunts out orders to another actor who speaks the orders out as he takes notes.

“Fight China, got it,” the note-taker says.

The other orders he repeats from “Attila” include, “attack big government” and “eliminate the liberal scribes.”

“More conservative than Attila the Hun. Kelly Loeffler, 100 percent Trump voting record,” a narrator says, as the ad cuts to a picture of Loeffler with President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE.

The ad is running on TV statewide, according to the Loeffler campaign.

Loeffler is running in a multi-candidate special election to fill the seat of retired Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonGeorgia GOP Senate candidates cite abortion in pushing Ginsburg replacement Loeffler: Trump 'has every right' to fill Ginsburg vacancy before election Bottom line MORE (R). The winner of the election will fill the remainder of the term which ends in 2022.

Several candidates of both parties are running in the crowded race. Democrats in the race include the Rev. Raphael Warnock and Matt Lieberman.

If no candidate wins a majority of the vote on Election Day, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in January.