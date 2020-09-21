Texas Democrats roll out first wave of planned digital ads as Election Day nears

The Texas Democratic Party (TDP) on Monday announced the launch of a $500,000 digital ad buy aimed at driving Texans to the polls in November.

The messaging, which will appear on social media platforms, is part of the party's Get Out the Vote campaign, an initiative that has run most of the year with the goal of getting 2 million previously unregistered Texans signed up to vote. It's the first phase of a seven-figure ad buy TDP announced at the end of July.

"With the voter registration deadline two weeks from today, our ads are targeting high-potential voters who will likely vote blue if we talk to them about the importance of voting," TDP senior brand director Brittany Switzer said in a statement. "Our path to victory is clear and we’re implementing what we need to fulfill it. The margins for this election are going to be incredibly small."

Texas has long been thought of as a steadfast red state — the last time a Democratic presidential candidate won Texas was Jimmy Carter Jimmy CarterWarning signs flash for Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Jimmy Carter remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg as 'a beacon of justice' With 5 weeks to go, the economy and Trump are surging MORE in 1976, but there have been multiple signs in recent years that the Lone Star State is no longer the GOP stronghold it once was.

In the 2018 midterm elections, Texas Democrats picked up a dozen seats in the state House. If the party nets nine more seats in November, it would gain control of the chamber. Republicans have held control of the state House, Senate and governorship since 2002.

A recent CBS/YouGov poll showed Democratic challenger MJ Hegar within 5 points of Sen. John Cornyn John CornynCalls grow for Biden to expand election map in final sprint Bipartisan praise pours in after Ginsburg's death Chamber of Commerce endorses McSally for reelection MORE (R). The same poll found President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll Trump dismisses climate change role in fires, says Newsom needs to manage forest better Jimmy Kimmel hits Trump for rallies while hosting Emmy Awards MORE in a dead heat with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden leads Trump by 36 points nationally among Latinos: poll GOP set to release controversial Biden report Can Donald Trump maintain new momentum until this November? MORE, with the former vice president holding a 2-point lead, which was within the margin of error.