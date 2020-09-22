Bernie Sanders warns of 'nightmare scenario' if Trump refuses election results

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJacobin editor: Primarying Schumer would force him to fight Trump's SCOTUS nominee Trump campaign plays up Biden's skills ahead of Cleveland debate: 'He's actually quite good' Young voters backing Biden by 2:1 margin: poll MORE (I-Vt.) this week warned of what he called a "nightmare" scenario in which President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE loses in November but refuses to accept the results and casts doubt on the legitimacy of the contest.

“We are living in an unprecedented and dangerous moment — extremely dangerous moment — in American history,” Sanders told The New York Times while discussing a speech he will give in Washington on Thursday. “And what this speech is going to be about is whether or not the United States of America will continue to be a democracy and a nation ruled by law and our Constitution.”

The progressive senator who lost to Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE in a bid for the party's nomination said he is confident that Biden will defeat Trump but is less sure Trump will concede should he come up short of the votes needed to win reelection.

"My main focus is to prevent Donald Trump from staying in office if he loses the election, to prevent him from delegitimizing the election results, to make sure that every vote cast is counted, to make sure that voters are not intimidated," he said.

Sanders is kicking off this week an aggressive get out the vote campaign on behalf of Biden, who he said needs to close a gap with “nontraditional voters" like young people and Latinos in states like Florida.

A new poll released Monday showed Biden beating out Trump with young voters under the age of 30, with 60 percent saying they'd back the Democratic nominee over the president.

Trump has closed the once sizable gap between him and Biden in Florida, however — a state with one of the country's largest Hispanic American populations.