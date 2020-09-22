13 Nobel Prize-winning economists endorse Biden

Thirteen Nobel Prize-winning economists said Tuesday they are backing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE’s economic agenda, according to a letter released by the Biden campaign.

The endorsement, signed by the 13 Nobel Prize winners, touted Biden’s economic agenda as leading to “economic growth that is faster, more robust, and more equitable.”

“While each of us has different views on the particulars of various economic policies, we believe that Biden’s overall economic agenda will improve our nation’s health, investment, sustainability, resilience, employment opportunities, and fairness and be vastly superior to the counterproductive economic policies of Donald Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE,” they wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

The economists also highlighted Biden’s willingness to welcome science-based solutions during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Throughout the coronavirus crisis, Biden has recognized that science-based, public health solutions are critical not only to saving lives, but to any viable strategy to restore economic confidence, recovery, and jobs,” they continued. “Similarly, on issue after issue, Biden’s economic agenda will do far more than Donald Trump’s to increase the economic strength and well-being of our nation and its people.”

The letter is signed by the following economists: George Akerlof, Peter Diamond, Oliver Hart, Eric Maskin, Daniel McFadden, Roger Myerson, William Nordhaus, Edmund Phelps, Paul Romer, Robert Solow, Michael Spence, Joseph Stiglitz and Richard Thaler.

With Election Day less than two months away, recent polls have shown Biden leading nationally, as well as in polls of several battleground states. Many polls ahead of the 2016 election, however, also showed Trump trailing his Democratic opponent.