First presidential debate to cover coronavirus, Supreme Court

President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE and Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE will face questions about the novel coronavirus, the Supreme Court and their respective records in elected office when they meet for the first 2020 presidential debate next week.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceTrump campaign plays up Biden's skills ahead of Cleveland debate: 'He's actually quite good' GOP brushes back charges of hypocrisy in Supreme Court fight Battle lines drawn on precedent in Supreme Court fight MORE, the moderator of the first debate, announced the list of topics on Tuesday. The debate will also cover the economy, race and violence in U.S. cities, and the integrity of the election, according to Wallace.

The debate will take place on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic's shared campus, offering voters a chance to judge the candidates side by side. Biden currently leads Trump in national and key swing state polls with less than two months before the November election.

Biden has made criticism of Trump’s response to the coronavirus — which has now killed 200,000 Americans — a central focus of his campaign. Trump, meanwhile, has defended his response to the virus while focusing on violence and destruction that has accompanied some demonstrations against racial injustice that have taken place across the country in recent months.

The candidates will also field questions about the Supreme Court days after Trump is set to announce his nominee to fill the vacancy left by the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgGraham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally The Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight MORE, who died Friday.

The subsequent presidential debates will take place on Oct. 15 and Oct. 22. Vice President Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Fox's Napolitano: Supreme Court confirmation hearings will be 'World War III of political battles' Rush Limbaugh encourages Senate to skip hearings for Trump's SCOTUS nominee MORE (D-Calif.) will meet for the vice presidential debate on Oct. 7.