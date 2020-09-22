Buttigieg stands in as Pence for Harris's debate practice

Pete Buttigieg Pete ButtigiegBipartisan praise pours in after Ginsburg's death Bogeymen of the far left deserve a place in any Biden administration Overnight Defense: Woodward book causes new firestorm | Book says Trump lashed out at generals, told Woodward about secret weapons system | US withdrawing thousands of troops from Iraq MORE, a former Democratic presidential hopeful, has played the role of Vice President Pence in mock debates with Democratic vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Fox's Napolitano: Supreme Court confirmation hearings will be 'World War III of political battles' Rush Limbaugh encourages Senate to skip hearings for Trump's SCOTUS nominee MORE (D-Calif.), according to Bloomberg.

The choice to cast Buttigieg reportedly came because of his familiarity with Pence, who was governor of Indiana when Buttigieg was mayor of South Bend.

After virtually tying with Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersJacobin editor: Primarying Schumer would force him to fight Trump's SCOTUS nominee Trump campaign plays up Biden's skills ahead of Cleveland debate: 'He's actually quite good' Young voters backing Biden by 2:1 margin: poll MORE (I-Vt.) in the Iowa caucuses, Buttigieg dropped out of the Democratic primary days before Super Tuesday, promptly throwing his support behind now-Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE.

Harris and Pence will debate on Oct. 7 in Salt Lake City, which will be moderated by USA Today’s Susan Page. That debate comes a week after Biden and President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE will debate in Cleveland, Ohio, on Sept. 29.

Harris, a former prosecutor, is known to perform well in debates, with conservatives often pointing to the time she accused Biden of siding with segregationist senators in the 1970s against federal requirements to bus Black children to predominantly white schools.

“He’s a good debater. So, I’m so concerned, like I can only disappoint,” Harris said of Pence at a fundraiser Monday, according to Bloomberg.

Harris’s debate prep is reportedly being led by Karen Dunn, an attorney at Paul Weiss, who was a campaign aide to Sen. Tim Kaine Timothy (Tim) Michael KaineTrump meets with potential Supreme Court pick Amy Coney Barrett at White House Names to watch as Trump picks Ginsburg replacement on Supreme Court Barrett seen as a front-runner for Trump Supreme Court pick MORE’s (D-Va.) team when he was the running mate of 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Biden leads Trump by 12 points among Catholic voters: poll The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE.

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill and declined to comment to Bloomberg.