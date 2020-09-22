Cindy McCain endorses Biden: He's only candidate 'who stands up for our values'

Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainBiden's six best bets in 2016 Trump states Replacing Justice Ginsburg could depend on Arizona's next senator The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Washington on edge amid SCOTUS vacancy MORE (R-Ariz.), officially endorsed Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE for president on Tuesday evening, saying the former vice president “stands up for our values.”

“My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden,” McCain tweeted.

My husband John lived by a code: country first. We are Republicans, yes, but Americans foremost. There's only one candidate in this race who stands up for our values as a nation, and that is @JoeBiden. — Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) September 22, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden thanked McCain for her support in a later tweet, adding, "This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation."

Cindy — I'm deeply honored to have your support and your friendship. This election is bigger than any one political party. It requires all of us to come together as one America to restore the soul of the nation. Together, we'll get it done. https://t.co/Cwv27QuNVo — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The endorsement comes after Biden announced that McCain would be backing him, saying she made the choice to endorse his campaign after reports surfaced that President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE denigrated fallen service members.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is ... endorsing me because of what [Trump] talks about with my son and John’s, who are heroes, who served their country. You know, he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said during a fundraiser Tuesday, according to a pool report of his comments.

The Atlantic first reported earlier this month that Trump privately belittled service members who died in World War I as “losers” and “suckers.” Fox News and other outlets subsequently confirmed some of the details of the story, and Trump and a number of current and former White House officials said the president never made the comments.

Trump also raised eyebrows during his presidential campaign in 2015 when he said John McCain, a former prisoner of war in Vietnam, was not a hero because he preferred war heroes who weren’t “captured.”

Cindy McCain released a video during the Democratic National Convention this summer underscoring the friendship between Biden and her husband, but she did not explicitly endorse the former vice president at the time.

Biden during his campaign has underscored his ability to work with Republicans, citing his time working across the aisle in the Senate, in a bid to win over swing voters, though the move has drawn rebukes from progressives who say hopes for bipartisanship are quixotic in today’s bitter political atmosphere.