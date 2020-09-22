Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?'

President Trump Donald John TrumpBubba Wallace to be driver of Michael Jordan, Denny Hamlin NASCAR team Graham: GOP will confirm Trump's Supreme Court nominee before the election Southwest Airlines, unions call for six-month extension of government aid MORE on Tuesday complained that Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarDemocrats scramble on COVID-19 relief amid division, Trump surprise Larry Kudlow defends response to coronavirus: Trump 'led wisely' The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by National Industries for the Blind - Woodward book revelations rock Washington MORE (D-Minn.) should not be giving input on how to run the country, asking of the Somali refugee, "How is your country doing?"

The president's attacks on Omar came as part of a broader diatribe against a group of freshmen congresswomen known as "The Squad," which consists of Omar and Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezThe Memo: Dems face balancing act on SCOTUS fight Ocasio-Cortez hits back at Marjorie Taylor Greene over 'dumb blonde' joke on Twitter Ocasio-Cortez to voters: Tell McConnell 'he is playing with fire' with Ginsburg's seat MORE (D-N.Y.), Rashida Tlaib Rashida Harbi TlaibGeorge Conway: 'Trump is like a practical joke that got out of hand' Pelosi endorses Kennedy in Massachusetts Senate primary challenge The Democratic Party platform represents our big tent MORE (D-Mich.) and Ayanna Pressley Ayanna PressleySan Francisco considers changing local voting age to 16 Hillicon Valley: Election officials prepare for new Russian interference battle | 'Markeyverse' of online fans helps take down a Kennedy | GOP senators unveil bill to update tech liability protections 'Markeyverse' of online fans helps take down a Kennedy MORE (D-Mass.).

"We’re going win the state of Minnesota because of her, they say," Trump said of Omar. "She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? How is your country doing?"

Trump on Ilhan Omar: She’s telling us how to run our country. How did you do where you came from? pic.twitter.com/XLSRZd6yFf — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 22, 2020

The comments were the latest personal attacks Trump has levied against Omar, who arrived in the United States with her family after fleeing war-torn Somalia. She is a U.S. citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT

A crowd at one of the president's North Carolina rallies last year chanted "send her back" about the congresswoman as Trump looked on.

He has also accused her of being anti-Semitic because of her views on the conflict between the Israelis and Palestinians, and the president tweeted last year that the four "Squad" members, all women of color, should "go back" to their countries. All four are U.S. residents and only Omar was born outside of the U.S.

Trump also took aim at Ocasio-Cortez during Tuesday's rally, saying she's "not a good student" or a "good anything, but she’s got a good line of crap."

ADVERTISEMENT

"We don’t need socialists and we don’t need communists telling us how to run our country," Trump said.

The Trump campaign has made a play for Minnesota in the 2020 election, but recent polls have shown it will be an uphill climb. Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenJoe Biden looks to expand election battleground into Trump country Trump puts Supreme Court fight at center of Ohio rally Special counsel investigating DeVos for potential Hatch Act violation: report MORE is leading Trump by 10 percentage points in an average of polls from the state.

Omar, meanwhile, is expected to coast to re-election in her solidly blue district that represents Minneapolis.