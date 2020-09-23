Cindy McCain: Trump allegedly calling war dead 'losers' was 'pretty much' last straw before Biden endorsement

The widow of the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainCindy McCain endorses Biden: He's only candidate 'who stands up for our values' Biden says Cindy McCain will endorse him Biden's six best bets in 2016 Trump states MORE (R-Ariz.) on Wednesday said that comments reportedly made by President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE about fallen U.S. soldiers were the "last straw" in leading to her endorsement of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE.

In an interview with the "Today," Cindy McCain pointed to the remarks, first reported by The Atlantic, in which Trump allegedly disparaged U.S. service members interred at a French World War I cemetery and referred to them as "losers."

"You're a military mom. Was that the last straw?" asked host Savannah Guthrie.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Pretty much," McCain responded. "It's a culmination of things, but I do believe that our men and women that serve in the military are not losers.”

“I do believe that our men and women that serve in the military are not losers.” @cindymccain says Joe Biden will support and care for service members. pic.twitter.com/2AgVBtCs9I — TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 23, 2020

The Atlantic originally reported in early September that Trump had made the comments during a trip to France in 2018, and the story was later corroborated at least in part by Fox News and other media outlets. Allies of the president have denied hearing the remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

McCain's endorsement of Biden on Tuesday represents one of the highest-profile GOP endorsements of Biden's campaign heading into the final stages of the presidential race and comes as the former vice president is leading Trump in most national polling.

Biden spoke about McCain's endorsement Tuesday evening shortly before it was made public and slammed his opponent over the reported remarks, which Trump has repeatedly denied making.

“Maybe I shouldn’t say it, but I'm about to go on one of these Zooms with John McCain's wife, who is, first time ever, is endorsing me because of what he talks about with my son and John’s who are heroes, who served their country, you know he said they’re losers, they’re suckers,” Biden said Tuesday during a virtual fundraiser.