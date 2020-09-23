Trump edging Biden in Arizona, Florida: poll

President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE has a slight advantage over Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE among likely voters in Arizona and Florida, according to new polls.

The latest ABC News-Washington Post poll finds Trump leading Biden in Florida 51 percent to 47 percent among likely voters. When the universe of voters is expanded to include all registered voters, Biden has a slight 48 to 47 advantage.

In Arizona, the poll found Trump at 49 percent and Biden at 48 percent among likely voters. In the larger pool of registered voters, Biden leads 49 to 47. The poll also found a tight race for Senate in Arizona, with Democrat Mark Kelly at 49 percent and Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyTumultuous court battle upends fight for Senate Grassley, Ernst pledge to 'evaluate' Trump's Supreme Court nominee The Hill's Campaign Report: Biden goes on offense MORE (R) at 48 percent among likely voters.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ABC News-Washington Post survey is one of only two major polls in Arizona since July to find Trump with a lead. Biden has a 4.1-point advantage in Arizona, according to the RealClearPolitics average. A recent New York Times-Siena College poll released last week found Biden ahead by 9 points in Arizona, although most other recent polls have found a much closer race.

Trump carried Arizona by less than 4 points in 2016. The state has only gone for the Democratic presidential nominee once in the past 50 years.

Biden leads Trump by 25 points in Arizona among registered Hispanic voters, but Trump makes up ground by having near universal support among Republicans, who have a 7-point registration advantage over Democrats.

Trump has a 15-point advantage over Biden on the economy in Arizona, while Biden has only a 4-point advantage on who would better handle the coronavirus.

In Florida, the ABC News-Washington Post survey is again one of only two surveys since July to find Trump with a lead, although polls have long found a tight race in the perennial swing state.

ADVERTISEMENT

Biden is dragged down in the ABC News-Washington Post poll by his support among Hispanics, leading Trump by 13 points. Democrat Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonButtigieg stands in as Pence for Harris's debate practice Senate GOP sees early Supreme Court vote as political booster shot Poll: 51 percent of voters want to abolish the electoral college MORE, who narrowly lost Florida in 2016, carried Hispanics by more than 25 points.

Trump has an 11-point advantage on the economy in Florida, while Biden leads by 5 points on the pandemic.

The ABC News-Washington Post poll was conducted Sept. 15-Sept. 20. The surveys of 613 likely voters in Florida and 579 likely voters in Arizona have 4.5-point margins of error.