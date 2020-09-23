Cook Political Report shifts Colorado Senate race toward Democrat

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report shifted the Colorado Senate race from "toss-up" to "lean Democratic," a positive sign for former Gov. John Hickenlooper John HickenlooperWillie Nelson playing at virtual fundraiser for Hickenlooper Gardner on court vacancy: Country needs to mourn Ginsburg 'before the politics begin' Vulnerable GOP incumbents embrace filling Supreme Court seat this year MORE's (D) effort to unseat incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner Cory Scott GardnerOvernight Health Care: US coronavirus deaths hit 200,000 | Ginsburg's death puts future of ObamaCare at risk | Federal panel delays vote on initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution The Hill's Campaign Report: GOP set to ask SCOTUS to limit mail-in voting Senate GOP sees early Supreme Court vote as political booster shot MORE (R) in November.

The shift by the independent online newsletter comes after Gardner said on Monday that he will not oppose taking up President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE's Supreme Court nominee to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat this year. A number of GOP senators viewed as swing votes have fallen in line behind Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Senate GOP aims to confirm Trump court pick by Oct. 29: report Trump argues full Supreme Court needed to settle potential election disputes MORE (R-Ky.) in pushing to fill the seat ahead of Election Day, a move that has drawn the ire of Democrats.

While polling has been scarce in the race, Hickenlooper has led Gardner in most recent polls. The former governor led the senator, 52 percent to 42 percent, according to a poll released earlier this month from the Democratic firm, Global Strategy Group.

On the fundraising front, Hickenlooper brought in $5.2 million in the second quarter of 2020, while Gardner raised $3.62 million.

Gardner's election fate will likely be tied to Trump's in Colorado, which a Republican presidential candidate has not won since 2004. Trump lost the state in 2016 by 4.9 percentage points.

Democrats have sought to tie Gardner to Trump's low approval rating in the state. Trump's average approval rating in Colorado sits at 40 percent and his average disapproval rating is at 56 percent, according to the Colorado Sun's poll tracker.

The tracker also found that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE holds an average lead of 11.4 percentage points over Trump, according to polls conducted in Colorado since late July.