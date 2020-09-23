Internal Democratic poll shows tight race in contest to replace Amash

An internal poll from House Democrats’ campaign arm shows a tight race brewing in Michigan’s 3rd Congressional District in the contest to replace outgoing Rep. Justin Amash Justin AmashCentrist Democrats 'strongly considering' discharge petition on GOP PPP bill On The Trail: How Nancy Pelosi could improbably become president History is on Edward Snowden's side: Now it's time to give him a full pardon MORE (I).

The poll from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC), which has not been previously reported, shows Democrat Hillary Scholten with 44 percent support among likely voters, compared with 42 percent for Republican Peter Meijer. The difference falls well within the survey’s margin of error, and 14 percent of voters remain undecided, indicating the race remains fluid in the final sprint to Election Day.

Likely voters in the Grand Rapids-area seat also favor a Democrat on the generic congressional ballot by a 3-point margin (45-42), while 13 percent are persuadable.

“As we head into the last six weeks of the election, it’s clear that Hillary’s independent-minded, service-oriented leadership is resonating with West Michigan voters," Wellesley Daniels, Scholten's campaign manager, said. "The issues matter. Voters in the district want a representative who will fight for affordable access to health care and clean drinking water - and that’s Hillary.”

Democrats have made the district a target after Amash, a Republican-turned-independent who voted to impeach President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE, announced he would not seek another term.

The party has thrown its support behind Scholten, a former Justice Department staffer in the Obama administration. The DCCC placed her on its Red to Blue list, a program intended to highlight candidates in what it sees as Democrats’ top flip opportunities, and Scholten has raised over $1 million in the third quarter of 2020, a period that will end at the close of September. The DCCC also announced Tuesday it is reserving $570,000 in the districts in the weeks leading up to the election.

Scholten had over $150,000 more in the bank than Meijer as of the end of the pre-primary period in mid-July, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Still, the race is expected to be tight against Meijer, a veteran and member of the family that owns the Meijer supermarket chain. A poll released earlier this month showed the two candidates knotted up at 41 percent among likely voters.

The predominantly white, working class district is precisely the kind of area where Democrats are looking to reverse losses, particularly in a battleground state like Michigan, after falling short up and down the ballot. President Obama lost the district by about 7 points in 2012, but President Trump expanded his margin of victory to 10 points in 2016. Amash won reelection by 11 points in 2018, though that was before he left the Republican Party and voted to impeach Trump.

The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, rates the race as “lean” Republican.

The DCCC poll, conducted by ALG Research, surveyed 501 likely voters from Sept. 16-20 and has a margin of error of 4.4 percent.