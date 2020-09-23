More than 50 Latino faith leaders endorse Biden

A group of dozens of Latino faith leaders endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE's (D) campaign in a Medium post Monday.

The endorsement included more than 50 notable Latino leaders of various faith communities around the country such as Rev. Eli Valentín of the Bridge Church of God in Allentown, Pa., and Rev. Walter Contreras, vice president of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition (NALEC) and an official with the Evangelical Covenant Church.

Their announcement was organized by Faith 2020, a coalition of religious voters supporting Biden's campaign.

"As an immigrant raised in the United States for 34 years, voting matters," said Tatiana Torres, the Latino outreach director for Faith 2020. "I am an Hispanic Evangelical woman of faith. This is all deeply important to me. When the rights of others are deliberately violated and my faith is used to promulgate an agenda and actions that are not aligned with my values and scripture, we cannot be silent."

"There are countless human rights issues this administration has violated that are pro-life such as educational opportunities, food security, prison reform, and racial equity. We must not make this a one issue election. We cannot stand on the sidelines and watch. We are asked to pray for our elected leaders but we are also asked to keep our public servants accountable. We have. We are. We will," Torres added.

Biden's campaign highlighted the endorsements in a press release Wednesday afternoon.

Monday's endorsement from dozens of faith leaders in the Latino community comes as polls have shown Biden with a steady lead over President Trump Donald John TrumpOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Pelosi: Trump hurrying to fill SCOTUS seat so he can repeal ObamaCare Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate MORE among Latino voters, though with less support from Latino voters than the 2016 Democratic nominee, Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonButtigieg stands in as Pence for Harris's debate practice Senate GOP sees early Supreme Court vote as political booster shot Poll: 51 percent of voters want to abolish the electoral college MORE.