Biden: Protesters shouldn't 'sully' Taylor's legacy with violent demonstrations

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenOmar fires back at Trump over rally remarks: 'This is my country' Trump mocks Biden appearance, mask use ahead of first debate Trump attacks Omar for criticizing US: 'How did you do where you came from?' MORE urged protesters not to “sully” Breonna Taylor’s legacy by engaging in violent demonstrations after a Kentucky grand jury on Wednesday declined to charge three police officers in her death.

Biden told reporters traveling with him in North Carolina that he had not been briefed on the details surrounding the grand jury decision and so he did not want to comment on the particulars of the case just yet.

But when told that officials across the country were bracing for protests, Biden said “they should be peaceful.”

“Do not sully her memory or her mother's by engaging in any violence,” Biden said. “It's totally inappropriate for that to happen. She wouldn't want it nor would her mother so I hope they do that."

Democrats are outraged that the only charges brought by the grand jury against the officers who executed the warrant at Taylor’s apartment the night she died were three charges of wonton endangerment against former officer Brett Hankinson for allegedly shooting into neighboring apartments. He was not charged directly in Taylor's death and the other two officers with him that night – Jonathan Mattingly or Myles Cosgrove – face no charges at all.

Taylor was shot six times after her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, got in a firefight with the officers. Cosgrove fired the shot that appears to have killed Taylor.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, said the use of deadly force was justified because Walker fired first.

Walker says he thought the police were intruders and that they never announced themselves. Cameron said a civilian witness testified that the police knocked and announced their presence before entering.