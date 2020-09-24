Gallup: 61 percent support abolishing the Electoral College

A strong majority of Americans support amending the U.S. Constitution to replace the Electoral College with a popular vote system, according to a new poll from Gallup.

The survey found that 61 percent support moving to a popular vote system, up 6 points from 2019 and up 12 points from 2016.

Eighty-nine percent of Democrats and 68 percent of independents support replacing the Electoral College system, while only 23 percent of Republicans favor moving to a popular vote system.

ADVERTISEMENT

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE won the Electoral College in 2016 despite losing the popular voter to Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonDemocratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida The Hill's Campaign Report: Presidential polls tighten weeks out from Election Day More than 50 Latino faith leaders endorse Biden MORE by about 3 million votes.

A candidate has won the White House while losing the popular vote only four times in U.S. history. But it’s happened twice in the past five presidential elections, with Trump and George W. Bush both winning the White House and losing the popular vote count.

At the moment, public sentiment is near what it was after Bush defeated Democrat Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreBusiness groups start gaming out a Biden administration Cruz says Senate Republicans likely have votes to confirm Trump Supreme Court nominee 4 inconclusive Electoral College results that challenged our democracy MORE in 2000, when 60 percent supported abolishing the Electoral College and 36 percent opposed.

Democratic support for abolishing the Electoral College is the highest on record, while GOP support is near its all-time low.

The nation was fairly evenly divided when Gallup polled the question after Trump’s victory in November of 2016, when 49 percent supported amending the Constitution and 47 percent opposed it.

It would require a two-thirds vote in both chambers of Congress and 75 percent support among the 50 states to abolish the Electoral College, an extremely unlikely prospect in this polarized political environment.

The Gallup survey of 1,019 U.S. adults was conducted between Aug. 31 and Sept. 13 and has a 4 percentage point margin of error.