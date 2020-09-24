Republicans closing voter registration gap in Florida: report

New data from the Florida Division of Elections indicate that Republicans have made progress in closing the longstanding voter registration gap with Democrats in the state, Politico reported Thursday.

Campaigns led by President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE’s reelection team to register voters in Florida have helped downsize the Democratic lead of registered voters in the state by fewer than 185,000, approximately 1.3 percentage points, Politico reported.

This comes after Republicans added close to 58,000 new voters in August, a 91 percent increase from August 2018, according to Politico. The number of new Republicans who registered in August leads new Democrats by 41 percent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Susie Wiles, Trump’s campaign director in Florida, told Politico that the tightening of the registration gap could be attributed to more concerted efforts to reach out directly to voters, including through door-to-door canvassing. The campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE has largely avoided these tactics in the 2020 election cycle due to concerns of spreading COVID-19.

“We’ve turned our focus to voter registration in a more meaningful way than before,” Wiles explained. “Everyone said you can’t do it — get the gap between Republicans and Democrats to such a small number. Well, you can do it.”

“We did it through the mail, but the main way we had success was at the doors,” she added. “And because the Democrats aren’t meeting people at their doors like our campaign is doing, we are having great success.”

Florida state Sen. Jason Pizzo (D) told Politico that he does not believe these new voter registration numbers, reported less than two months before the presidential election, will have much of an impact on the Biden campaign.

“It’s late in the game now,” Pizzo said. “There’s been no pushback from us, meaning that for every 100 doors that Republicans have proverbially knocked on, it’s not like they pissed people off to the point where they’ve run to the Democratic Party because they’re pissed at the GOP. It’s shown to be effective.”

A new CNBC-Change Research poll published Wednesday shows Biden leading Trump in Florida, as well as five other key battleground states. According to the poll, Biden has a 4-point lead over Trump in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, as well as a 9-point advantage nationally.