Less than one-third of Americans believe 2020 elections will be conducted fairly: survey

Only 29 percent of Americans have faith that the 2020 elections will be conducted in an honest and open way, according to a survey released on Thursday from the Public Affairs Council.

Twenty-one percent of the survey respondents believe the elections will be neither honest nor open. The survey, conducted with Morning Consult, polled 2,199 adults on topics related to business, politics and government from Aug. 19 to 21.

Eighteen percent of respondents said they think the elections will be open to everyone with a right to vote but won’t be run in an honest way. Meanwhile, 14 percent think that the elections will be honest but not adequately open.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE on Thursday said he would accept a hypothetical Supreme Court ruling declaring Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE the winner in the election. The small concession follows him declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the election.

“We’re going to have to see what happens, you know, but I’ve been complaining very strongly about the ballots. The ballots are a disaster,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday.

The survey also found that election concerns are higher for Democrats. Sixty-one percent of Democrats said they were concerned, as did 51 percent of independents. Only 45 percent of Republicans said they were concerned about honesty, openness or both.

“We’ve never seen an American election with so much doubt about whether the results will reflect the will of the voters,” Public Affairs Council President Doug Pinkham said in a press release. “The question is whether these concerns produce record turnout or discourage infrequent voters from casting their ballots.”