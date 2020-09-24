Trump mocks Biden for calling 'a lid' before 9 a.m.

President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE mocked Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE on Thursday after the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign called a "lid" on activities for the day early in the morning, saying Biden would be preparing for Tuesday night's debate.

Trump, whose campaign has ripped Biden for not doing more press events while seeking to raise questions about the Democrat's age, stamina and mental acumen, called Biden "sleepy" and "low energy," insults he has repeatedly hurled,

"Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again)," Trump tweeted. "Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!!"

Sleepy Joe Biden just closed down his campaign for the day (Again). Wants to rest! He is a very LOW ENERGY INDIVIDUAL, and our Country cannot make it in these exciting, but complex and competitive times, with a Low Energy President !!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2020

The Biden campaign called the lid, a memorandum for reporters covering the campaign indicating there will be no further availability or public statements that day, shortly after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

According to pool reports, Biden told reporters on Wednesday, “I’ve started to prepare but I haven’t gotten into it really heavily. I will beginning tomorrow."

It is not unusual for a candidate to dig into debate prep work days before a presidential debate. Tuesday's debate will serve as one of the chief opportunities for Trump to change the direction of the campaign; polls show him trailing Biden nationally and in key swing states, though a new survey released Wednesday showed Trump ahead in the important states of Florida and Arizona.

Biden has kept out of the public eye for much of his campaign, a strategy that appears to have boosted him in polls this spring and summer as attention focused on Trump. Yet it has also at times worried Democrats, who argue he needs to be in the public eye and should not play things too safely.

Trump has repeatedly accused Biden of "hiding" from reporters or any meaningful scrutiny, while suggesting the former vice president has dementia. Both men are in their 70s.

Biden has brushed aside these attacks from Trump and his allies, saying the president is trying to distract from what Biden says is a botched response to the coronavirus pandemic and other failures during his first term.