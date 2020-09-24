Poll finds Biden widening lead in Pennsylvania

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Democratic groups using Bloomberg money to launch M in Spanish language ads in Florida Harris faces pivotal moment with Supreme Court battle MORE leads President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden on Trump's refusal to commit to peaceful transfer of power: 'What country are we in?' Romney: 'Unthinkable and unacceptable' to not commit to peaceful transition of power Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests MORE by nine points in the critical swing state of Pennsylvania, according to a new Franklin and Marshall College poll released on Thursday.

Forty-nine percent of Pennsylvania registered voters said they would vote for Biden if the election were held today, while 40 percent said the same about Trump. In August, the same poll found that 42 percent of registered voters said they would vote for Trump, while 49 percent said the same about Biden.

The same survey showed Biden's lead among likely voters to be slightly narrower at 48 to 42 percent.

On specific issues, Trump leads Biden 48 to 46 percent on the economy.

However, Biden leads Trump on all other issues included in the poll.

Forty-eight percent of registered voters said that Biden would do a better job of keeping communities safe, while 43 percent said the same about Trump.

Fifty-three percent said Biden would make a better commander-in-chief of the military, while 41 percent said Trump would do a better job. On the coronavirus pandemic, 50 percent said Biden has the best plan, while 31 percent said the same about the president.

A number of recent polls show Biden leading Trump in Pennsylvania, which Trump narrowly flipped for Republicans in 2016. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Biden leading Trump by 4.1 points.

The Franklin and Marshall College survey was conducted September 14-20 among 625 Pennsylvania registered voters. The margin of error is plus or minus 6.5 percentage points.