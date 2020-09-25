Collins trails challenger by 4 points in Maine Senate race: poll

Republican Sen. Susan Collins Susan Margaret CollinsThe Hill's Campaign Report: Trump faces backlash after not committing to peaceful transition of power Billionaire who donated to Trump in 2016 donates to Biden Credit union group to spend million on Senate, House races MORE (R) is trailing her Democratic challenger Sara Gideon by four points in a poll released Friday by Colby College.

Gideon, the Democratic speaker of the Maine House, is leading with 45 percent compared to 41 percent support for Collins with 6 percent undecided. Colby’s last poll of the race in July showed Gideon with a 44 percent to 39 percent advantage with 12 percent undecided.

Collins, a moderate Republican, has differed with President Trump Donald John TrumpSteele Dossier sub-source was subject of FBI counterintelligence probe Pelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It 'isn't worth the paper it's signed on' Trump 'no longer angry' at Romney because of Supreme Court stance MORE on some key issues, most recently on how to address the vacancy left on the Supreme Court by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Meanwhile, Collins’s votes on Trump’s past judicial nominees, especially her support for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh Brett Michael KavanaughTrump faces tricky choice on Supreme Court pick The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump stokes fears over November election outcome The Hill's Morning Report - Sponsored by Facebook - Trump previews SCOTUS nominee as 'totally brilliant' MORE’s confirmation in 2018, has made her a target for Democrats.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenPelosi slams Trump executive order on pre-existing conditions: It 'isn't worth the paper it's signed on' Hillicon Valley: Subpoenas for Facebook, Google and Twitter on the cards | Wray rebuffs mail-in voting conspiracies | Reps. raise mass surveillance concerns Fox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio MORE is leading in the state as well, with 50 percent support compared to 39 percent support for Trump. In 2016, Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonFox News poll: Biden ahead of Trump in Nevada, Pennsylvania and Ohio Trump, Biden court Black business owners in final election sprint The power of incumbency: How Trump is using the Oval Office to win reelection MORE won Maine by nearly 3 percentage points.

The poll also found that 58 percent of respondents said they were planning to vote in-person and 36 percent said they by mail.

The Colby poll surveyed 847 registered voters in Maine and reported a margin of error of 3.4 percentage points.