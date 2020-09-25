Dan Crenshaw releases Hollywood-type action movie trailer

Rep. Dan Crenshaw Daniel CrenshawSecond night of GOP convention outdraws Democrats' event with 19.4 million viewers GOP sticks to convention message amid uproar over Blake shooting The Hill's Convention Report: Mike and Karen Pence set to headline third night of convention MORE (R-Texas) has launched a four-minute campaign ad that has the look and feel of a Hollywood blockbuster movie trailer, with the former Navy SEAL being cast with five other Texas Republicans as characters out of a type of "Mission Impossible" plot.

“Your mission, should you choose to accept it, will be to save Texas,” says a British narrator over soaring music as Crenshaw boards a plane in fatigues and a parachute.

“To do so, you must recruit an exceptional team of congressional candidates,” the voiceover continues. “The nation’s future is dependent upon your success.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Crenshaw jumps out of the plane near Houston, landing fist-first in homage to "The Avengers."

The 36-year-old goes on to recruit other congressional candidates while traveling across Texas.

The ad concludes with the six walking down an airstrip before a huge explosion goes off behind them and the phrase "Texas:Reloaded" appears on screen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The credits include Crenshaw as one of the writers.

Crenshaw’s seat is one of several that Texas Democrats are looking to flip in November, though the party could face headwinds in seeking to knock off the formidable GOP incumbent.

Crenshaw won election in 2018 with 53 percent of the vote over Democratic opponent Todd Litton. This year he faces a challenge from Democrat Sima Ladjevardian.