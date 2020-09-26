Early voting already underway in Florida

Early voting is already underway in Florida, the biggest swing state in the nation, as Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenFormer Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump's No. 1 Supreme Court pick Bloomberg rolls out M ad buy to boost Biden in Florida MORE and President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal prosecutor speaks out, says Barr 'has brought shame' on Justice Dept. Former Pence aide: White House staffers discussed Trump refusing to leave office Progressive group buys domain name of Trump's No. 1 Supreme Court pick MORE fight over its 29 electoral votes.

The Florida Department of State reported Saturday that over 6,600 mail-in ballots have been returned and more than 5 million others have been requested. Voters in the Sunshine State have until Oct. 5 to register to vote and Oct. 24 to request a mail-in ballot.

The ballots already submitted puts the state on track to more than double the 2.7 million ballots that were cast via mail in 2016. A partisan split is already emerging in the number of ballots being mailed in, with 2.3 million Democrats requested mail-in ballots compared with 1.6 million Republicans. Another 1.1 million people not affiliated with either party have requested ballots be sent to them.

Florida has over 14 million voters, including more than 5.2 million Democrats and over 5 million Republicans.

The state is known to host tight elections, with controversy over vote-counting in 2000 ultimately deciding the state’s vote in favor of then-GOP presidential nominee George W. Bush – a victory that handed him the White House. Florida also had to undergo recounts in its 2018 gubernatorial and Senate races due to razor-thin margins.

The Sunshine State is again a chief battleground this year, with the RealClear Politics average of polls showing Biden just 1.3 points ahead of Trump. Both sides are dropping millions of dollars in ads, and Biden has garnered the help of former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg, who has already backed tens of millions of dollars in ad buys.