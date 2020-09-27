Kenosha County sheriff who said some people 'aren't worth saving' endorses Trump

Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth has endorsed President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act MORE for reelection, saying he supported law officers “when it counted” and that he is proud to back him “as a leader who will uphold law and order.”

In his USA Today op-ed endorsing Trump on Saturday, Beth said he met the president earlier this month during his visit to Kenosha, Wis., amid widespread protests against racial injustice following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man whose family said was left partially paralyzed in August after being shot at close range in the back by police several times.

The sheriff said, at the time, that he and Trump had been attending a roundtable discussion addressing unrest in the local community during the protests.

“I saw first-hand the support, gratitude and steadfast resolve our president holds for the law enforcement community. The president arrived with a plan to provide the critical resources needed to keep our community safe,” he wrote.

“When the violence began, we had immediately put in the call to have local and state resources respond to the situation. Many responded, but we still needed more help. This is where the president stepped up and offered us the full resources of the federal government,” he continued.

“Whatever you need, it’s coming,” he recalled the president telling him at the time.

Beth described the moment with the president as “powerful” in his op-ed and said Trump’s “swift and bold response to support our law enforcement family and my community made it clear that he’s the strong leader Wisconsin and America needs.”

Beth said Wisconsin and the country need “a leader who will uphold the law” and said he believes Trump “refuses to cave to those who continue to demonize law enforcement and scapegoat the police.”

“He will uphold law and order and support officers and deputies across Wisconsin and throughout the country, understanding the vital role law enforcement plays in keeping communities safe,” he said.

Beth admitted in his op-ed that Trump on occasion “does say or tweet things I don’t agree with, but the truth is, everyone else I know does this as well.”

“President Trump will never abandon law enforcement and I am confident that voters across Wisconsin and America will agree,” he wrote.

The endorsement from Beth comes as his office continues to come under scrutiny following the shooting of Blake.

Days after the late-August shooting, Beth also faced criticism after past comments he made in January 2018 when discussing five suspects, four of whom CNN confirmed were Black, who were reportedly arrested for shoplifting reemerged.

"I'm to the point that I think society has to come to a threshold where there's some people that aren't worth saving," he reportedly said shortly after the incident. "We need to build warehouses, to put these people into it and lock them away for the rest of their lives."

"We put them away for the rest of their lives so that the rest of us can be better," Beth continued.

According to CNN, he apologized for the comments days later in a statement, saying then that he “should have kept my comments better directed toward the incident itself and not allowed my emotions to get the better of me at the time.”

In his apology, Beth said he was “bothered” by the incident because the suspect vehicle had traveled through a red light and hit a 16-year-old and his mother during a chase. “The 16 year old had just obtained his driver’s license minutes earlier at the Department of Motor Vehicles a mile away,” he wrote.

"This 16 year old reminded me of my own daughter who just received her driver’s license less than a month ago and would have travelled this same intersection on her way home after earning it with her mother," Beth added.