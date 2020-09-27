GOP online donor platform offering supporters 'Notorious A.C.B.' shirts

Republican grassroots fundraising group WinRed is getting heat online after offering donors t-shirts referring to President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act MORE’s new conservative Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the “Notorious A.C.B.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the campaign arm for the Senate GOP, tweeted out a link to a WinRed page on Saturday urging supporters to donate $25 to receive the “special edition” shirt.

“LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here,” the tweet reads.

ADVERTISEMENT

LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here ⬇️https://t.co/qi1eWqTz17 — The Senate Majority (@NRSC) September 26, 2020

The post immediately prompted a wave of criticism online from Twitter users and prominent Democrats who blasted the move as insensitive given the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader GinsburgBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Pennsylvania MORE, who was often referred to as the “Notorious R.B.G.,” a nickname that was inspired by rap legend “Notorious B.I.G.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Someday will have to explain to my grandkids that the country did nothing about COVID or climate change, trashed our global reputation and elected mean-spirited incompetents just to own the libs. https://t.co/FNbWUsr36K — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) September 27, 2020

I literally thought this was a bad joke, but no. Then I realized it signals Trump is so desperate for a distraction that they ginned this up so we'd all be outraged & lose track of Covid, the economy & racial justice. Don't get distracted. 38 days. https://t.co/8ymjMlbO00 — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) September 27, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio Marco Antonio RubioSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for SCOTUS confirmation hearings before election GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power McConnell pushes back on Trump: 'There will be an orderly transition' MORE’s (R-Fla.) name was also was trending on Twitter on early Sunday after a verified Twitter account for his campaign posted a link to another WinRed page urging supporters to purchase an altered version of the “Notorious A.C.B.” shirt for $30.

“In support of Amy Coney Barrett, we have made a shirt that you can purchase! The shirts are LIMITED, so get yours while you still can! #ACB4SUPREMECOURT,” Rubio’s campaign page tweeted.

In support of Amy Coney Barrett, we have made a shirt that you can purchase! The shirts are LIMITED, so get yours while you still can! #ACB4SUPREMECOURT https://t.co/Bd84AKUpgk — Team Marco (@TeamMarco) September 26, 2020

Trump nominated Barrett to replace Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer, on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett is a federal appeals court judge appointed by Trump and a former professor at Notre Dame Law School. Barrett's nomination has already begun to drawn support from conservatives, though Democrats have raised concerns over her positions on abortion.

Her nomination comes as the president and a number of Republican lawmakers have vowed to seek to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy on the bench in the wake of her death, even with Election Day less than six weeks away.