GOP online donor platform offering supporters 'Notorious A.C.B.' shirts

By Aris Folley - 09/27/20 09:20 AM EDT
 
Republican grassroots fundraising group WinRed is getting heat online after offering donors t-shirts referring to President TrumpDonald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act MORE’s new conservative Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, as the “Notorious A.C.B.”

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC), the campaign arm for the Senate GOP, tweeted out a link to a WinRed page on Saturday urging supporters to donate $25 to receive the “special edition” shirt.

“LIMITED EDITION: Show your support for Pres. Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett, with your very own Notorious A.C.B. t-shirt! Claim yours here,” the tweet reads.

The post immediately prompted a wave of criticism online from Twitter users and prominent Democrats who blasted the move as insensitive given the recent passing of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgRuth Bader GinsburgBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act Watch live: Trump holds campaign rally in Pennsylvania MORE, who was often referred to as the “Notorious R.B.G.,” a nickname that was inspired by rap legend “Notorious B.I.G.”

 

Sen. Marco RubioMarco Antonio RubioSunday shows preview: Lawmakers prepare for SCOTUS confirmation hearings before election GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Trump comments on transfer of power McConnell pushes back on Trump: 'There will be an orderly transition' MORE’s (R-Fla.) name was also was trending on Twitter on early Sunday after a verified Twitter account for his campaign posted a link to another WinRed page urging supporters to purchase an altered version of the “Notorious A.C.B.” shirt for $30. 

“In support of Amy Coney Barrett, we have made a shirt that you can purchase! The shirts are LIMITED, so get yours while you still can! #ACB4SUPREMECOURT,” Rubio’s campaign page tweeted.

Trump nominated Barrett to replace Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87 earlier this month after a battle with pancreatic cancer, on Saturday afternoon.

Barrett is a federal appeals court judge appointed by Trump and a former professor at Notre Dame Law School. Barrett's nomination has already begun to drawn support from conservatives, though Democrats have raised concerns over her positions on abortion.

Her nomination comes as the president and a number of Republican lawmakers have vowed to seek to fill Ginsburg’s vacancy on the bench in the wake of her death, even with Election Day less than six weeks away.

