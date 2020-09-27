Biden campaign sells 'I paid more income taxes than Trump' stickers

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Joe Biden should enact critical government reforms if he wins MORE's campaign is selling stickers that mock President Trump Donald John TrumpBiden says voters should choose who nominates Supreme Court justice Trump, Biden will not shake hands at first debate due to COVID-19 Pelosi: Trump Supreme Court pick 'threatens' Affordable Care Act MORE over a bombshell New York Times report that finds he avoided paying income taxes for 10 years of the 15 years before he was elected president.

According to The New York Times, Trump also paid just $750 in federal income taxes in 2016 and 2017.

The report, which includes a series of previously unreported details about Trump's finances including that he is hundreds of millions of dollars in debt and has lost money through Trump Organization businesses, sent shockwaves through Washington D.C., ahead of the election and prompted criticism from Democrats.

Within hours, the Biden campaign was fundraising off the report by selling "I paid more in taxes than Donald Trump" vinyl stickers.

Biden has yet to release a statement about the report.

The news comes as Biden and Trump are set to go head-to-head on Tuesday in their first presidential debate.